Cleveland man convicted of 2011 stabbing death
A man has been convicted of a 2011 murder in Bradley County.
Wednesday, May 22nd 2013, 10:21 pm EDT
Assistant District Attorney Stephen Hatchett says after about three hours of deliberation, Russell Brown was found guilty of first degree murder and aggravated arson.
Brown stabbed James Montgomery to death at the Days Inn in Cleveland, and then set the room on fire.
The victim's body was found New Year's Day of 2012.
Brown was arrested a short time later.
