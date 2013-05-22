News
More than two dozen firefighters battled an apartment fire in Etowah Wednesday afternoon.
It happened around 1:00 p.m. in the 500 block of 10th Street.
Jay Thomson with Etowah Fire and Rescue says firefighters were called to a reported grease fire, and spotted flames when they arrived.
About 30 firefighters from Etowah Rural Fire Department, Englewood Rural Fire Department and West Polk Fire-Rescue battled the blaze, which eventually spread to all four units.
Thomson says the fire started when a tenant fell asleep while cooking fries.
The Red Cross is assisting the families.