(WRCB) -- More than two dozen firefighters battled an apartment fire in Etowah Wednesday afternoon.



It happened around 1:00 p.m. in the 500 block of 10th Street.

Jay Thomson with Etowah Fire and Rescue says firefighters were called to a reported grease fire, and spotted flames when they arrived.

About 30 firefighters from Etowah Rural Fire Department, Englewood Rural Fire Department and West Polk Fire-Rescue battled the blaze, which eventually spread to all four units.

Thomson says the fire started when a tenant fell asleep while cooking fries.