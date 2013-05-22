UPDATE: The Raleigh Police Department released additional information from their investigation Wednesday, saying a link between the homicide and property crime in the area has been determined.

Initially, the suspects made a unforced entry into the Huggins-Jones residence to commit a burglary.

The investigators have also determined that the cause of death was blunt-force trauma.



(WRCB) - An arrest has been made in the murder of a Cleveland woman in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Ronald Lee Anthony Jr, Sarah Rene Redden and Travian Devonte Smith are charged with the murder of Melissa Dawn Huggins-Jones.

At this time the Raleigh Police Department says there does not appear to be a connection between the victim and the suspects prior to the crime.

The suspects were taken to the Wake County Detention Center.

Yesterday the Raleigh Police Department maintained traffic checking stations in connection with the investigation distributing flyers to motorists.

Thirty-year-old Melissa Huggins-Jones was found dead at her apartment in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Investigators say her 8-year-old daughter discovered her body on the bed. A construction worker called 911 and told the operator the body felt cold.

The home she used to live in Cleveland is now for sale. Her former neighbors tell us she was going through a divorce when she moved to Raleigh two weeks ago.

We also learned she has family there.

The police are continuing to investigate.