The search for survivors is ongoing in Moore, Oklahoma.

An EF-5 tornado with winds of more than 200 miles per hour cut a path of destruction more than a mile wide and around 20 miles long.

Recovery will take time.

Local volunteers will be there to help. The Chattanooga-area Red Cross has dispatched its Emergency Response Vehicle to Oklahoma.

Michael Puryear loads supplies in the Emergency Response Vehicle for Red Cross.

This has become a routine for Puryear and his teammate Louie Crowe from Knoxville who are headed to a devastated Moore, Oklahoma.

One of the worst tornadoes our country has seen slammed the city and killed dozens, including children at an elementary school.

"It is also a mental preparation, "Puryear says. "The damage, there are no words to describe it."

Channel 3 is with the two-man team as they travel from the Chattanooga headquarters to Oklahoma.

It was the April 27, 2011 tornado event, here at home that led Puryear to begin helping the Red Cross.

In those two years, he's helped during the worst disasters, including the Joplin tornado outbreak.

"It has always been a passion of mine, how we go about our business," says Puryear.

He is of one nearly a hundred volunteers already on-hand to help those like the Oklahoma victims who may not have anywhere to turn.

It also helps train volunteers if disaster hits home.

"That gives them the experience and leadership capabilities that if we have something in our area, it will give them guidance to the other volunteers there," says John Hitchens, emergency services manager for the Red Cross.

Horrifying images pour in as residents try to salvage what they can.

For Puryear, it may be a long trip ahead, but he says restoring hope into the victims is what matters.

"It is really motivating to get out there and try to give these people some normalcy," says Puryear.

You can follow the volunteers' journey by following Antwan Harris on Twitter and using the hashtag "#WRCBinOK."


