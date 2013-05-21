Here are the recipes for Chef Anna Conrad's Memorial Day cookout. It's low fat, low sugar and awesome. Watch the video to see how it's done.

Old Fashioned Potato Salad

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 pound red-skinned potatoes, well scrubbed

2 tablespoons plain low-fat yogurt

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar or white balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 stalks celery, chopped

2 tablespoons minced red onion

2 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian Parsley

1. Place the potatoes in a large saucepan. Add water to the cover and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, uncovered, until the potatoes are tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain and let stand until cool enough to handle. Cut the potatoes into 1-inch pieces

2. Meanwhile, whisk together the mayonnaise, yogurt, vinegar, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Add the potatoes, celery, onion, and parsley and toss to combine. Serve the salad at room temperature or chilled. The salad tastes best on the day it is made, but it can refrigerated, covered, for up to 1 day.

Latin Barbecue Sauce

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients

2 1/2 teaspoons coconut oil, divided

1 medium onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 - 8 ounce cans no-salt added tomato sauce

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons no-salt added tomato paste

2 tablespoon light brown sugar

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

2 1/2 pounds bone-iin chicken pieces, skinned

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Heat a medium skillet over medium heat. Add 2 teaspoons of the oil and tilt the pan to coat the bottom evenly. Add onion and cook, stirring often, until softened, 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, 30 seconds. Add the tomato sauce, vinegar, tomato paste, sugar, chili powder, cumin and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is thickened, about 10 minutes. Use 1/2 the sauce for barbecuing meat. Set aside half of the sauce for serving with meat when you serve.

