The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are investigating the shooting of two bald eagles.



Officials say two bald eagles were shot in March and May and a reward is being offered for information the cases.



Investigators say in the last week of March, an injured bald eagle was found on the northern end of Chickamauga Lake in Soddy Daisy. A veterinarian determined the eagle, an adult male, had been shot. The eagle survived and is currently recovering at the American Eagle Foundation in Pigeon Forge.



Sometime during the first week of May, a second bald eagle was found in the area of Tellico Lake along the Tellico River arm in Monroe County. A veterinarian determined the eagle, a juvenile, had been shot. It survived and is recovering at the American Eagle Foundation in Pigeon Forge.



The adult eagle was a mature bald eagle with a white head and white tail feathers. The juvenile eagle has mottled dark brown feathers overlaid with a few messy white streaked feathers.



"The Bald Eagle holds a special place in the heart of every American. It is our national emblem and a great symbol of pride and freedom. This crime is inexcusable and we intend to prosecute the responsible party to the fullest extent of the law." said Bo Stone, Special Agent in the Service's Knoxville, Tennessee, Office of Law Enforcement.



Officials are offering a reward of up to $22,000 for information leading to a conviction of the person or persons responsible.



Anyone with information concerning these cases is asked to call Special Agent Bo Stone at (865) 692-4024, or Hamilton County Wildlife Officer Joe McSpadden or Monroe County Wildlife Officer Joe Pike with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency at (800) 262-6704.

