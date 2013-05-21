On Tuesday, June 11, Newsboys will headline at the Riverbend Festival.

They will perform at 9:30 p.m. on the Coke Stage.

Newsboys are a Grammy Award-nominated Christian pop rock band from Mooloolaba, Queensland, Australia.

The band was founded in 1985. Since then, they have become one of the most popular and best-selling Christian artists of the last couple decades.

The band currently consists of lead vocalist Michael Tait, keyboardist Jeff Frankenstein, guitarist Jody Davis, and drummer Duncan Phillips.

Newsboys have released 16 studio albums, with six of them being certified gold.

Released in July 2010, "Born Again" was their first studio album to feature current lead singer Michael Tait. It debuted at number four on the Billboard 200 and sold over 45,000 copies in its first week.

Their most recent studio album, "God's Not Dead" was released in November 2011. They produced a live version of that same album a year later.

For admission information to the Riverbend Festival, click here.