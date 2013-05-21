News
Law enforcement plans holiday checkpoints
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Department and East Ridge Police will have sobriety checkpoint for the Memorial Day holidays.
Tuesday, May 21st 2013, 2:48 pm EDT
Law enforcement will have checkpoints set up at various locations throughout Hamilton County and the city of East Ridge.
Locations include but are not limited to Ringgold Road, Spring Creek Road, Frawley Road, Germantown Road, Brainerd Road and Moore Road.
Checkpoints will be between 6 p.m. and 4 a.m. May 31, with the goal being to reduce crashes and remove intoxicated drivers from the streets.
Special attention will be paid to intoxicated drivers and seatbelt violations.
These checkpoints are in conjunction with the "Click it or Ticket" campaign.