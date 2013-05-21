The Hamilton County Sheriff's Department and East Ridge Police will have sobriety checkpoint for the Memorial Day holidays.



Law enforcement will have checkpoints set up at various locations throughout Hamilton County and the city of East Ridge.



Locations include but are not limited to Ringgold Road, Spring Creek Road, Frawley Road, Germantown Road, Brainerd Road and Moore Road.



Checkpoints will be between 6 p.m. and 4 a.m. May 31, with the goal being to reduce crashes and remove intoxicated drivers from the streets.

