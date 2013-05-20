In Marion County, road crews and residents are working to clear debris along the Tennessee - Georgia border.



Water washed out part of Highway 156, creating a small cave beneath the top layer of asphalt. TDOT workers say it's high on the priority list of fixes.



Over on Highway 134, crews are clearing downed trees, tires and other debris as Running Water Creek slows down.



"When you look at it, the first thing that hit my head was tornadoes," Murphy's Hollow resident Bill Miller said.



Residents say they're shocked water could be this powerful.



In the Whiteside community the damage is more dramatic. A grill, ironing board, even a four wheeler washed up. Most of it, though, was pushed by the water into Marion County from yards down in Dade County.



"There was a 12 by 60 trailer sitting cross ways," Miller said.



Miller has lived on the Dade County side, along Murphy's Hollow Creek his whole life and says he's never seen it flood this much, this fast.



"There's no describing it. Just going around and checking on folks to make sure if they need anything," Miller said.



In South Pittsburg, the Dugger family is busy cleaning up a mess they say is overwhelming. Their house sits in Marion County, but their yard is in Dade County.



"We need help and we don't know what to do with the debris," Macedonia Road resident Roy Dugger said.



They say since a logging project began on the Georgia side several years ago, Coal City Creek has been pushing huge piles of debris into their yard, causing the creek to clog and look for an escape on their property.



"This has been escalating over and over again and its getting worse. This time the water came about 14 inches to the house," Dugger said.



Dugger says the Dade County Sheriff's Office directed him to the EPA. He hopes he's able to get help before the next big rain.



"We need Georgia to come and explain to us what they can do," Dugger said.