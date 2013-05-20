Two people were arrested Monday for allegedly shoplifting from the Soddy Daisy Walmart.



Police say Ashley Robinson and Kerry Gravitt were arrested for theft.



Robinson was charged with assault on an officer, vandalism, shoplifting, resisting arrest. Gravitt was charged with shoplifting.



No bond has been set at this time.



This incident is separate from the similar incident that happened earlier Monday where accused shoplifters at the same Walmart pinned an officer against his patrol car and then led police on a multi-city police chase. Two of the three suspects in this case have been arrested.