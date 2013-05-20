Bond has been set for a man accused of killing three people in Polk County.



Bond was set at $375,000 for George Steven Waters. He also cannot leave the 10th Judicial District.



Waters is accused of shooting and killing Wanda, Willard, and Doug Waters following an argument over property lines.

The victims were Waters' aunt, uncle and cousin.



"One of them keeps trying to take the other's land, trying to the move the line over. And they fuss over it," says a family member Albert Allen.

Their bodies were found in the Copper Hill Community on a gravel road in August of 2012. Willard Waters was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Two sheriff's investigators testified that George Waters told them that Doug Waters snatched his father's gun from him, and that Doug, and his parents, Wanda and Willard Waters, began beating his father with it.

Autopsy reports show Doug, Willard and Wanda Waters all died from head wounds.

But Steven Waters' lawyer maintains that other physical evidence may show that his client opened fire, after Doug Waters shot first.

