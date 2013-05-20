MAYNARDVILLE, TN (AP) - Union County Sheriff's Office deputies say the truck appeared to be driven by someone under the influence and they stopped it.

Inside, officers found more than 300 pounds of marijuana.

The Knoxville News Sentinel (http://bit.ly/11QgEX9 ) reported authorities arrested 26-year-old Martin Urrutia Olmedo of Knoxville on Saturday morning. Olmedo was held without bond, pending a Thursday scheduled court appearance.

Sheriff's Sgt. Mike Butcher said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is also looking into the arrest in which Olmedo was charged with drug, DUI and driving violations.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com