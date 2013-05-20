Folks who want to light up a smoke will have to work a little harder this year at Riverbend.



Friends of the Festival, which runs the event, has created seven areas where smoking will be allowed, according to Executive Director Chip Baker. It's a different approach from last year when, for the first time, organizers banned all smoking in seating areas but not elsewhere on the site.



Baker said Riverbend was "ahead of the curve" last year in banning smoking in the seated areas, and the new setup "expands the process."



Riverbend volunteers will be given anti-smoking informational cards to hand to people who light up in nonsmoking areas and the new policy will be explained to them, he said.



