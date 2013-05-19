News
Crime Stoppers: Man wanted on drug warrants
Chattanooga police and Crime Stoppers are looking for your help.
James Grayson has active warrants on file in Hamilton County for possession of marijuana with the intent to sell.
Grayson's last known address is in the 2400 block of Meade Circle in Chattanooga.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of James Grayson call Crime Stoppers at 698-3333. Your confidential call could earn you cash.