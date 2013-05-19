CHATTANOOGA (AP) - A Powerball ticket sold in the Channel 3 viewing area barely missed winning a share of an estimated $590.5 million prize. But the ticket has a nice consolation prize worth $1 million.

Officials say the Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Chattanooga.

There's no word yet on who won.

A Powerball ticket sold at a supermarket in Zephyrhills, Fla., matched all six numbers selected Saturday night for the estimated $590.5 million prize. It's the highest Powerball jackpot in history.

The winning numbers were 10, 13, 14, 22 and 52, with a Powerball of 11.