Weather related road problems
List of road problems across Tennessee Valley
Sunday, May 19th 2013, 1:24 pm EDT
Updated:
Sunday, May 19th 2013, 5:20 pm EDT
CATOOSA COUNTY
- High water: Dietz Rd north
- High water: Bagget Rd
CHATTOOGA COUNTY
- Flooding: North 27 @ Halls Valley Rd
DADE COUNTY
- Evacuations near Wildnerness Movie Theatre due to flooding
- Flooding: SR 58 Both Directions @ Mile post 17.75
- Tree in road: I-59 Southbound @ mile post 19
HAMILTON COUNTY
- Trees down near Sale Creek
- Flooded: Hunter Road
- Flooded: 6200 block of Bonny Oaks Dr
- Flooded: 7900 block of Standifer Gap
- Flooded: 6800 block of East Brainerd
MEIGS COUNTY
- No problems reported
MURRAY COUNTY
- Flooding: SR 225 Both Directions @ Davis Jones rd
RHEA COUNTY
- Flooding reported across the county
- Hwy 302 (Old Washington Hwy) CLOSED near rock quarry
- Numerous side streets closed due to flooding
- Voluntary evacuations in some areas. Shelter has been set up at Church of God of Prophecy on Hwy 30 W
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY
- No problem reported
WALKER COUNTY:
- Flooding across most of county
WHITFIELD COUNTY
- Water in the roadway: 41 @ Willowdale
- Water in the roadway: Willowdale @ Crow Valley
- Water in the roadway: Wall Street @ Thorton
- Water in the roadway: Glenwood @ Legion
- Water in the roadway Glenwood @ Auto Zone
- Flooding: SR 71 Both Directions near mile post 0.67
BRADLEY COUNTY
- Flooding: South Lee @ Grove
- Flooding: Inman @ Five Point
- Flooding: 800 block of Harrison Pike
- Flooding: N. Lee @ Sunset Memorial Gardens
