CATOOSA COUNTY

  • High water: Dietz Rd north
  • High water: Bagget Rd

CHATTOOGA COUNTY

  • Flooding: North 27 @ Halls Valley Rd

DADE COUNTY

  • Evacuations near Wildnerness Movie Theatre due to flooding
  • Flooding: SR 58 Both Directions @ Mile post 17.75
  • Tree in road: I-59 Southbound @ mile post 19

HAMILTON COUNTY

  • Trees down near Sale Creek
  • Flooded: Hunter Road
  • Flooded: 6200 block of Bonny Oaks Dr
  • Flooded: 7900 block of Standifer Gap
  • Flooded: 6800 block of East Brainerd

MEIGS COUNTY

  • No problems reported

MURRAY COUNTY

  • Flooding: SR 225 Both Directions @ Davis Jones rd

RHEA COUNTY

  • Flooding reported across the county
  • Hwy 302 (Old Washington Hwy) CLOSED near rock quarry
  • Numerous side streets closed due to flooding
  • Voluntary evacuations in some areas. Shelter has been set up at Church of God of Prophecy on Hwy 30 W

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY

  • No problem reported

WALKER COUNTY:

  • Flooding across most of county

WHITFIELD COUNTY

  • Water in the roadway: 41 @ Willowdale
  • Water in the roadway: Willowdale @ Crow Valley
  • Water in the roadway: Wall Street @ Thorton
  • Water in the roadway: Glenwood @ Legion
  • Water in the roadway Glenwood @ Auto Zone
  • Flooding: SR 71 Both Directions near mile post 0.67

BRADLEY COUNTY

  • Flooding: South Lee @ Grove
  • Flooding: Inman @ Five Point
  • Flooding: 800 block of Harrison Pike
  • Flooding: N. Lee @ Sunset Memorial Gardens

If you know of any road problems, email them to news@wrcbtv.com