Investigators have identified the victim killed in Soddy Daisy over the weekend.



Sunday, Tammy Releford was found dead at a home on Lovell Road in Soddy Daisy. The man suspected of killing Releford was her husband of a year, Terry Releford.



Investigators say the woman was pregnant and had two daughters, both of whom were home at the time of the killing.

Investigators say Terry Releford tied up Tammy's two daughters. The eldest girl was able to break free and escape. She ran to a neighbors house for help who then called 911.



Police say Releford's cause of death was likely blunt force trauma to the head, and she may have also been shot.



Terry Releford was registered as a violent sex offender for a 1997 rape.

Investigators released a BOLO for Releford Sunday, shortly after the killing. He was said to be driving a Dodge Ram with plate #G4090B.

Hamilton County homicide investigators responded to Gordon County, Georgia Monday morning where they say Terry Releford was threatening to kill himself.

Deputies along with U.S. Marshals and Georgia law enforcement located found him at the Budget Inn on Highway 41.

Communication was established, but investigators say Releford killed himself with a single gunshot to the head.

Investigators say the weapon he used to kill himself may have also been used during the murder.



Georgia law enforcement will be conducting the investigation into the death of Releford.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the incident.

An official cause of death is still unknown.