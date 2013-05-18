CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – The team of Chris Coffey and Nick Pratt caught a five-bass limit weighing 24.91 pounds to take first place and the $2,000 prize in the Trucks-N-Trailers May CBA Open Bass tournament this Saturday, May 18, 2013 at Chester Frost Park on Chickamauga Lake.

The duo also won the $100 bonus for being the highest finishing Tow Boat U.S. member of the event.

Coffey and Pratt reported that they fished topwater and soft plastic baits in shallow water to catch their winning stringer of fish.

Jamie Copenhaver and Adam Dysart won the over-all big-fish honors with a giant largemouth bass weighing 8.49 pounds which earned them $330.

Billy Campbell and Ed Jackson won the biggest spot award with a spotted bass weighing 1.75 pounds and earned them $110.

The duo of Robert Simpson and Danny Daniels won the biggest smallmouth award with a smallmouth bass weighing 3.54 pounds which was worth another $110.

The team of Thomas Henshaw and Dusty Elrod were the highest finishing new team in the event which earned them a free entry into next month's event.

The father and daughter team of Anthony and Hayley Correll were also the highest finishing Youth Division Team which earned them a free entry into next month's event.

Rounding out the remaining top 11 places:

1st: Chris Coffey and Nick Pratt with 24.91 lbs., $2,000

2nd: Ben Hayes and Brent Hayes with 23.98 lbs., $750

3rd: Jayme Copenhaver and Adam Dysart with 23.91 lbs., $650

4th: Jim McClanahan and Derreck McCullough with 23.90 lbs., $550

5th: Andrew Taylor and John Taylor with 22.89 lbs., $450

6th: Steve Kite and Daniel Lewis with 21.90 lbs., $350

7th: Justin Medley and Glenn Gamble with 21.52 lbs., $300

8th: Matt Gowen and Kenny Marsh Jr. with 20.31 lbs., $250

9th: Lance Nunley and Thomas Wilson with 20.24 lbs., $200

10th: Rick Camp and Jamie Hatcher with 19.87 lbs., $200

11th: Don Lamb and Eddie Wilson with 19.83 lbs., $150