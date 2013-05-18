A fatal stabbing at a Chattanooga hotel has residents in the area on edge tonight.

Chattanooga police say the stabbing was a result of an argument gone wrong.

People in this community now feel unsafe living close by after about back to back crimes that keep occurring near the Country Hearth Hotel and Inn.

"I drive by there every after noon coming home from work and there are always people standing on the street corner looking suspicious," says Paula Burk.



Surrounding neighbors that live near Country Hearth Suites located on E 20th Street didn't seem surprised after hearing a man was stabbed to death late last night around 11 pm.

51 year old Alexis Lewis was found by Chattanooga police officers lying face down in a pool of blood. Detectives believe the victim got in a heated argument with suspect William Morris Jr., who was charged with criminal homicide.

"This is, what, the third murder, I think they should shut it down."



Some neighbors were scared to talk on camera. One is moving out of the area and says she had trouble sleeping at night living in fear. Paula Burk decided to break her lease just a few months early because she couldn't take it anymore. Her landlord may charge her $1900 a hefty fee and risk she is willing to take to feel safe.

"I've heard verbal altercations from neighbors, I've witnessed a fight. I've witnessed suspicious activity on this corner over here."

