News
Motorcyclists honor soldiers and veterans with ride
Dozens were riding through Georgia Saturday to honor veterans and soldiers.
Saturday, May 18th 2013, 5:52 pm EDT
Updated:
Sunday, May 19th 2013, 10:59 am EDT
Eyewitness news caught up with some of the bikers as they made their way from the Mountain Creek Harley in Dalton to the National Veterans Museum in Chickamauga.
Participants were on the ride raising money and awareness for veterans and soldiers. Riders say their mission is simple.
"It's to thank our veterans for doing such a wonderful job."
The riders pulled up to salutes and applause on the last leg of their trip. The event ended with a missing soldiers ceremony.