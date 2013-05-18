Cee Lo Green will headline the Riverbend festival Saturday, June 8.



Cee Lo will play on the Coca Cola stage at 9 p.m.



Cee Lo Green is well known in the music world for his eclectic music style. A five time Grammy winner, Cee Lo has belted out hits like "Forget You" and "Crazy."



Green grew up in Atlanta. Both his parents were ministers and Cee Lo often sang in the church.

Cee Lo first entered the music scene in the group Goodie Mob. They released their first album in 1995, "Soul Food."

Cee Lo reinvented himself after three successful albums and formed Gnarls Barkley with deejay Danger Mouse. In 2006, they released "Crazy" which reached number one on singles charts and number two on the Billboard charts.



In 2010, Cee Lo released his solo album "The Lady Killer" which featured the smash hit "Forget You."



In 2011, CeeLo received five Grammy nominations for his worldwide hit "Forget You, winning the category for "Best Urban/Alternative Performance".



He was also awarded the Billboard Music Awards Viral Innovator of the Year in 2010.

In addition to music, Cee Lo has appeared on the hit NBC show, "The Voice" as a mentor. He took a hiatus for season 4 to focus on music but will return for season 5.



Cee Lo has a new album set to release in 2013 titled "Everybody's Brother."

For admission information the Riverbend Music Festival, go to the website here.

