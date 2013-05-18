The Chattanooga Chase is the city's oldest race.

This year hundreds of runners made their way through the beautiful hills of north Chattanooga and the Chattanooga Country Club.

The Chattanooga Chase includes an eight kilometer run, which is about five miles, or participants could enjoy a one mile run. Runners were encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero.

The race is geared towards families; all children who ran received a medal, and this year the Chase is giving back to runners in Boston.

"All net proceeds from this event will go to the Boston Marathon Relief Fund. We're looking at about five thousand in donations, which for this race is huge," says organizer, Chas Webb.

Despite the wet weather race organizers say the amount of runners participating in the Chattanooga Chase has grown over the last couple of years.