News
Sweet-toothed suspect arrested for stealing nearly $2K in candy
A Mid-South man is facing charges Friday after having a sweet tooth.
Saturday, May 18th 2013, 11:04 am EDT
Updated:
Saturday, May 18th 2013, 11:22 am EDT
A Mid-South man is facing charges Friday after having a sweet tooth.
Jeff Strokes is accused of stealing eight cases of Hershey candy from the Lanter Distribution Center off Democrat Road in Memphis.
According to the police affidavit, the candy was worth nearly $2,000.
The affidavit states Stokes was a former employee of the distribution center.
Read more from our NBC affiliate WMC.