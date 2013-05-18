ATLANTA (AP) - Department of Natural Resources officials say Georgia was 1 of 14 recipients of a grant to help promote National Safe Boating Week.

Department spokeswoman Melissa Cummings says the agency will use the $3,400 grant to produce banners, signs and other materials promoting water safety during National Safe Boating Week, which runs May 18 to 24.

Cummings says conservation rangers with the Department of Natural Resources will encourage boaters to wear life jackets, establish float plans, stay sober and follow other safe boating regulations.

Cummings says about 88% of people who drowned in 2010 were not wearing life jackets.