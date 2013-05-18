CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- A Chattanooga man is dead after police say he was stabbed in the chest.

Officers responded to 101 E 20th Street around 11 p.m. Friday night where they found the victim, Alexis Lewis, 51, lying on the walkway.

Officers quickly located the suspect, William Morris Jr., 66, and took him into custody.

Police believe an argument between Lewis and Morris led to the stabbing.

Morris is charged with Criminal Homicide.