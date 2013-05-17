WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas State Police say a 2-year-old girl who was reported kidnapped in Georgia has been recovered by a trooper in West Memphis.

Officials said Friday the girl was believed to have been kidnapped earlier in the day from Sandy Springs, Ga.

The agency says it received a bulletin to watch for a 2006 Range Rover with a young child inside. At about 3:30 p.m., a trooper pulled over the vehicle on Interstate 40 near Southland Park greyhound race track.

The toddler was turned over to the Arkansas Department of Human Services. State police spokesman Bill Sadler says the girl was in good condition.

The 30-year-old suspect, whose name wasn't released, is being held in the Crittenden County Jail pending action by Georgia authorities.