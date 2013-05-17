JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) - Police say a suburban Atlanta man faked his owned kidnapping to avoid telling his parents he was failing a college English course.

John's Creek spokesman Doug Nurse says 19-year-old Aftab Aslam surrendered to police Thursday after making up a story about being kidnapped on April 27. Nurse says Aslam left home because he didn't want to tell his parents he was failing a class at Georgia Gwinnett College.

Nurse says the man camped in an undeveloped area in Forsyth County until the weather turned cold and rainy and returned home May 5. Authorities say Aslam bought a phone from Target and sent his parents the message.

Aslam is charged with making a false report, false statements, tampering with evidence and terroristic threats. It's unclear if he has an attorney.