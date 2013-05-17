CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) - James F. (Jay) Fitzsimmons II, a senior at Bradley Central High School, has been awarded the prestigious Air Force ROTC Scholarship. Jay was awarded the highest level scholarship which covers full college tuition, textbooks, and a monthly stipend for the duration of his college career. The end result of an Air Force ROTC scholarship is an officer's commission in the United States Air Force. Over 12,000 seniors across the country applied for the scholarship.

"Jay is a tremendous young man who has shown very strong leadership skills," said Bradley Central High School Principal Todd Shoemaker. "He is well deserving of this prestigious scholarship and we are very proud of Jay and excited for his future plans."

Jay is the son of Denise and Jim Fitzsimmons. While at Bradley Central High School, he was Battalion Commander of JROTC, Raider Team Commander, Student Council Parliamentarian, National Honor Society, Beta Club, and Senior Class Secretary. The 2013 Salutatorian has a 4.0 GPA. He will graduate as a Bear and Tennessee Scholar. Mr. Fitzsimmons will attend the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and study Aerospace Engineering.