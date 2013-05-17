Chattanooga Police Chief Bobby Dodd will stay on as chief of police under Mayor Andy Berke's administration.



Berke made the announcement Friday during a public forum designed to layout his comprehensive safety plan.



"I have had numerous conversations with Chief Dodd over the last several weeks," said Mayor Berke. "I appreciate his dedication and experience in law enforcement and have asked him to continue to serve as Chief of Police."

"I look forward to continuing to work with Mayor Berke and his administration, to move the police force forward on these public safety priorities," said Chattanooga Police Chief Bobby Dodd.



During Berke's forum, he laid out several key areas he plans to work on.

First he plans to create a public safety council which will address policing, prosecution, punishment and prevention. The group will be led by Berke and include Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger, U.S. Attorney Bill Killian, District Attorney Bill Cox, Chattanooga Police Chief Bobby Dodd and Sheriff Jim Hammond with other individuals to be added at a later date.

Second, Berke plans an extensive study of the Chattanooga Police Department which will take up to six months.

"This is an investment in the future of the Chattanooga Police Department. For us to be more effective, we must know where we are starting. This study will serve as a valuable tool, providing focus on areas in need of improvement within the department," said Mayor Berke.



Third, Berke plans to develop an online Crime Scorecard which will make crime statistics more readily available to the public.

