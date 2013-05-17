NASHVILLE, TN (AP) -- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says reports on the spring turkey hunt show the wild turkey population in Tennessee is stable.

With reports still coming in from the hunt that ended May 12, the harvest has surpassed 300,000 birds for the 11th straight year. As of a report Wednesday, the number stood at 32,489.

TWRA Turkey Program Coordinator Chris Hunter said the agency expects small fluctuations from year to year. The state record of more than 37,000 came in 2010.

The agency noted inclement weather hampered hunters on several weekends during the statewide season.