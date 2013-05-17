The Special Olympics, scheduled for Saturday in Cleveland, have been canceled. Organizers with the Cleveland Civitan Club decided to cancel their Special Olympics at Cleveland High School, but said in a news releases that they could not take a chance with the weather expected this weekend. They continued, saying "We know our athletes will be disappointed, but we cannot take a chance on the projected weather."

The Special Olympics were started in the early 1950's by Eunice Kennedy Shriver. She saw that people with intellectual disabilities were treated, and realized that they didn't have a place to play and exercise.



It started with a day camp that Shriver hosted for young people with intellectual disabilities in her own backyard.



Her vision expanded over the years, as children and adults with disabilities learned what sports and events they could participate in, and not dwell on those where they couldn't.



In 1968, the 1st International Special Olympics Summer Games are held at Soldier Field in Chicago, with 1,000 participants, who competed in track and field events, and swimming.



Now an internationally-recognized competition, Special Olympics' number of athletes that participate worldwide is over 4 million participants and marked its 25th anniversary in 2012.