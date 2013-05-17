(WRCB) - Karen Handel, the former Susan G. Komen for the Cure executive at the center of last year's public clash with Planned Parenthood, says she'll be running for an open U.S. Senate seat in Georgia.

In a release sent out early Friday morning she says she's running "because we need less Washington in Washington".

"The biggest problems we face today are in Washington, and that's where we so desperately need fresh thinking, bold solutions, and real leadership.

Out of control spending has left us with a crushing debt. It's time to deal with it and stop kicking the can down the road -- this cannot be the legacy we leave to future generations. So many Georgians are still unemployed or underemployed. To really unleash our economic potential, we need prosperity driven by free market solutions -- not prosperity propped up with government spending and bailouts. Businesses, especially our small businesses, need government to get off their backs and out of the way, so that they can do what they do best: innovate and create jobs."

Handel's announcement shakes up an already crowded contest among Republicans vying for the seat held by U.S. Sen. Saxby Chambliss, who is retiring next year. Three of Georgia's Republican congressmen have announced plans to run.

Handel, a former secretary of state, narrowly lost the GOP primary for governor in 2010 and is expected to tap quickly into her statewide network of supporters. Handel was a top Komen executive when the charity announced plans to cut off funding for Planned Parenthood. It later reversed course amid a public outcry, and Handel resigned earning support from conservatives.