(WRCB) - Good Friday! I could say sunny and 75 this weekend, but I hear lying is wrong. So here we go.

Low pressure to the west may bring us a shower or two this morning, but most of the day will feature cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s. Our next chance of rain will be tonight. As the low pressure drifts slowly through the area, expect some overnight showers and thunderstorms that will last on and off through Saturday and even into Sunday.

I don't expect any severe weather this weekend, other than the occasional downpour that could spawn some isolated flash flooding. Rainfall amounts for Saturday will be .50"-1" with another .50" to 1" Sunday.

Highs this weekend will remain in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Next weekend, the low pressure will finally slide off to the east, allowing high pressure to build in and temperatures to climb into the mid 80s Monday and the low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another front will move in Wednesday bringing more widespread rain for the second half of the week.

Friday:

8am... Isolated Showers/Storms, 59

Noon... Cloudy, 74