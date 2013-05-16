The newest addition to Chattanooga's skyline was unveiled Thursday evening.

The newly renovated Liberty Tower was dedicated with a rare gift from the builder -- an 11-foot Statue of Liberty replica.

Lady Liberty will welcome thousands of visitors to the Liberty Tower, which is one of Chattanooga's tallest skyscrapers.

The French artist, Guillaume Duhamel, weighed in on what the statue stands for.

"Friendship, liberty, democracy, and vision for the future, and hope."

Chattanooga's new Statue of Liberty is only the second in the U.S. Other locations include New York, France, and Switzerland.

But there's another enroute to Birmingham, AL soon.



The replica took over 600 man hours to complete.