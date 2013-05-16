News
Pedestrian injured after car runs over foot
Chattanooga Police are responding to a pedestrian hit by a car on Lee Avenue.
Thursday, May 16th 2013, 9:37 pm EDT
Updated:
Thursday, May 16th 2013, 10:01 pm EDT
Chattanooga Police responded to a pedestrian struck by a car on Lee Avenue Thursday night.
Dispatch says a car ran over the victim's foot on the 5400 block of Lee Avenue.
The extent of the victim's injuries were not known, but they were taken to the hospital for treatment.
No other details are available at this time.