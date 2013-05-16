U.S. Senator Bob Corker wrote a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers urging them to seriously consider revoking the permit of the partially sunken barge in downtown Chattanooga.



Corker wrote to Lieutenant Colonel James DeLapp, commander of the Nashville District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regarding the barge's mooring permit.



He asked that he "keep in mind the significant negative effects that this has on the community when making the decision whether or not to revoke its permit."



Corker went on to point out the significant improvements Chattanooga has made in developing its downtown, attracting both new business and tourists.



"The beautification of the Riverfront has been integral to this process and it would be disappointing to see the productive activities of hard working Chattanoogans undermined by allowing this partially sunken, dilapidated barge to mar the otherwise picturesque area," he said.

It is not clear when a decision will be made on the barge.