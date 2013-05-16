TDOT web services down Sunday; use the WRCB Traffic app



NASHVILLE (WRCB) -- The Tennessee Department of Transportation will undergo some emergency maintenance this weekend at the James K. Polk Building in downtown Nashville, which houses the Tennessee Department of Transportation's (TDOT) headquarters offices.



This work will cause outages to many TDOT web-based services and websites.



The maintenance window is expected to occur between 3:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. CDT on Sunday, May 19.



During this time, the TDOT website, Tennessee 511, and the TDOT SmartWay mobile application will be unavailable. These services are expected to resume at noon CDT (1:00 p.m. EDT) Sunday.



TDOT will continue to provide information on major incidents on Tennessee roadways through Twitter and Facebook. Limited information may be available on Tennessee 511.



The TDOT SmartWay camera feeds to television networks across the state will not be impacted by the outage.



Avoid the outage by installing the WRCB Traffic app, which will continue to function during the outage. You can also follow the WRCB Traffic Twitter feed @WRCBtraffic



GET OUR APP | WRCB Traffic app for your iPhone, Android or iPad

