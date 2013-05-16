Riverbend: Your survival guide

It's the same thing every year. As soon as the week of Riverbend ends, I tell myself I'm never going back.

At some point during the eight days of the festival, I get completely fed up with the large crowds, oppressive heat and the long walk back to the car at the end of the night. I tell myself I'm never going back.. but I know it's a lie.

LISTEN HERE | Riverbend 2017 playlist

Each and every summer, I'm right back there, walking through the gate with a wild grin on my face. I, like countless other Chattanoogans, get excited about Riverbend.

When I'm there, I can't help but appreciate the mouth-watering food, powerful live music and invisible buzz in the air. Even though no one can see it, everyone can feel it. Whether you're a first-time Riverbend-goer or a Riverbend veteran like me, here is a guide to surviving an unforgettable week of music and entertainment.

Things you'll need:

Sunscreen - If you plan on arriving at Riverbend while it's still daylight, sunscreen is a must-have. It's an open event, without many shady areas. I might even suggest bringing an umbrella for shade.

Sunglasses - This one is pretty self-explanatory. It will be bright outside, people! Bring a case to keep them safe when it gets dark.

Closed-toed shoes - I learned this one the hard way. Riverbend is a very crowded event, and there will probably be a few times you get stuck in a "traffic jam" of people trying to get to your destination. You wouldn't want anyone to step on your toes. It hurts!

Digital Camera - Although video cameras aren't allowed at Riverbend, cameras that take still photos are. You might want to commemorate the event by taking pictures of musical artists, friends and family.

Cell Phone - With so many people inside the gates, finding your friends and family can be like finding a needle in a haystack. You'll need a cell phone to communicate with them and figure out where to meet up.

Cash - Everything at Riverbend (food and beverages) is purchased using Riverbend tokens, and you need cash to purchase those tokens. No debit cards! However, if a debit card is all you have, there will be ATMs stationed throughout the festival where you can get cash.

Blankets or Chairs - When you want to settle down and watch a show, you might want something comfortable to sit on.

Most importantly, don't forget to bring your smile and a positive attitude, ‘cause you're in for a great time!