(WRCB) -- With an investment of $925,000, TransCard, LLC officials Thursday announced plans to expand their operations on Jenkins Road in Chattanooga.



The expansion is a result of TransCard acquiring HQ Gift Cards, Inc., of Louisville, KY, and growth in the company's core bank business.



Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke said TransCard is one of Chattanooga's entrepreneurial success stories. "By combining technology and innovation, TransCard has emerged as a leader in their industry," Berke added. "Working to grow businesses made in Chattanooga, like TransCard, will fuel our growth as a city for years to come."



TransCard offers banks and financial institutions non-traditional transaction products. The company provides financial processing services and other solutions.



TransCard Chief Executive Officer Craig Fuller said. "As a leading provider of emerging payments to banks around the country, TransCard is excited to expand our presence in Chattanooga."



For the typical consumers, TransCard sells pre-paid debits cards, purchased through banks and other institutions.



Payroll cards, gift cards and reloadable cards are some of TransCard's offerings. Such cards amount to appeal to groups that usually don't have a traditional checking account or debit/credit cards tied to such an account.



The company's website lists 180 banks and 4,967 branches where its cards are available.