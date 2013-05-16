(WRCB) -- The Tennessee Department of Transportation will shift southbound traffic lanes on U.S. 27 beginning Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. and concluding at 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning.



The move is dependent upon weather conditions, but will move traffic to the newly-constructed southbound traffic lanes.



During the traffic shift, the southbound Manufacturer's Road ramps will require periodic and possibly extended closures during the night to prepare for the new traffic pattern.



When completed, traffic will shift from the previously-closed Whitehall Road slip ramp to the Manning Street Bridge. The new southbound entrance and exit ramps at Manufacturer's Road will also be opened with a new traffic signal to control traffic.



TDOT's overhead signs and message boards will be used to prepare drivers of the traffic shift and traffic pattern change and will help the safety of motorists and construction personnel.



The Tennessee Highway Patrol will also be on duty during the traffic shift to assist with traffic control.



Motorists are urged to avoid the construction area during this traffic shift because of potential delays due to congestion and/or periodic closures.