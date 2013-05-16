Philadelphia, PA (NBC ) - Some gut wrenching moments at a commuter train station in Philadelphia, all caught on camera.

A 14-month old girl is recovering after falling on the train tracks.

Security camera video shows a woman standing on the platform with her daughter in a stroller.

Suddenly the stroller starts to roll toward the track and topples over onto the outer rail.

The woman is seen jumping down on the tracks and lifting the baby to safety.

A good Samaritan ran to an emergency call box to alert the transit controllers of the incident.

Officials were able to get an approaching train, less than one minute away, stopped, before entering the station.

Another bystander rescued the mother from the tracks.

The child suffered a cut on her forehead but is expected to be okay.