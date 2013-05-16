ROME, GA (AP) -- Filming of a movie in the northwest Georgia city of Rome will involve a low-flying helicopter, several road closures and detours and a funeral scene in a local cemetery.

The Rome News-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/10GwCfZ ) that filming of the Dreamworks motion picture "Need for Speed" is set to begin Thursday and continue through Sunday.

The Greater Rome Convention and Visitor's Bureau said the film stars Dominic Cooper, Aaron Paul, Michael Keaton and Imogen Poots in a story about a cross-country race framed by a massive bounty.

Filming will take place on the Rome bypass, Cave Spring Road and at Myrtle Hill Cemetery, where a funeral scene is to be shot on Thursday.

Officials say a helicopter will be used for filming and may be flown closer than 500 feet from the ground.

Information from: Rome News-Tribune, http://www.romenews-tribune.com