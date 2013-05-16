CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The barge bringing the Coca-Cola stage to the downtown Riverfront has arrived in Chattanooga.

The barge, which is stored throughout the year in Marion County, made it's way down the Tennessee River Wednesday .

The stage will be used during this year's Riverbend festival which kicks off on June 7th.

Some of the artists you'll see on the Coca-Cola stage include Dierks Bentley, Cee-lo Green, Gavin Degraw and Lynyrd Skynrd.