Coca-Cola stage returns for Riverbend
The Coca-Cola stage is now docked at the Riverfront. That can only mean one thing, Riverbend is near.
Thursday, May 16th 2013, 7:04 am EDT
Updated:
Thursday, May 16th 2013, 7:10 am EDT
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The barge bringing the Coca-Cola stage to the downtown Riverfront has arrived in Chattanooga.
The barge, which is stored throughout the year in Marion County, made it's way down the Tennessee River Wednesday .
The stage will be used during this year's Riverbend festival which kicks off on June 7th.
Some of the artists you'll see on the Coca-Cola stage include Dierks Bentley, Cee-lo Green, Gavin Degraw and Lynyrd Skynrd.