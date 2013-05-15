WASHINGTON (AP) - President Barack Obama says the acting commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service, Steven Miller, has submitted his resignation in the aftermath of an investigation that found the agency improperly targeted conservative groups.



Obama says Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew requested Miller's resignation.



Obama says he also insists that safeguards be put in place to prevent reoccurrence of improper actions.



Obama has been under pressure to act in the aftermath of acknowledgement by top IRS officials that conservative groups were improperly singled out. An investigation by a Treasury inspector general found that the IRS used inappropriate criteria that identified for review tea party and other conservative groups that were seeking tax exempt status.



Obama spoke from the White House East Room after conferring with Lew and his top deputy.



