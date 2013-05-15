News
Grundy Co. to remove 13-year water advisory
A 13-year-old water advisory is coming to an end in Grundy County.
The water contact advisory for Little Fiery Gizzard Creek in Tracy City and its tributaries was originally issued in 2000.
It was the result of operational problems at a nearby wastewater treatment facility and failing septic tanks at individual homes.
This Friday, city and county leaders plan to remove the contract officially in a ceremony.