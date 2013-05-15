Covered in bruises and blood, a 12-year-old Red Bank girl walked to the Dayton Boulevard Wendy's restaurant for help Tuesday night.



"According to the victim, it took about an hour from the time she was assaulted until she walked to Wendy's to get some help," says Red Bank Police Chief Tim Christol.



Police Chief Tim Christol says the girl walked nearly a mile to get medical attention.



"She had a lot of bruising on her body," Chief Christol tells Channel 3. "She was cut on her arm and had a lot of swelling around her eye."



Christol says the assault happened at a Goodson Avenue apartment complex.



The girl was staying with 21-year-old Courtney Lindsey-Durham, who police say beat the girl with a belt after she broke a vase.



"There was no real reason," Chief Christol says. "She was just upset with her."



The girl told officers Lindsey-Durham threw her clothing outside and locked her out of the apartment.



The girl banged on a window until it broke, injuring her arm.



"A 12-year-old who was put out on the street after dark, which is a pretty serious event in and of itself," says Christol.



Channel 3 visited Lindsey-Durham's apartment Wednesday to get her side of the story.



She wasn't home.



Neighbors, who did not want to go on camera, tell us they heard the argument but didn't want to get involved.



Christol wishes those neighbors would have picked up the phone.



"If there's nothing to it, then that's great," says Christol. "If there is something to it, maybe you can prevent something like this from happening in the future."