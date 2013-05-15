A chilling call to 911 reveals more about the day 30-year-old Melissa Huggins-Jones was found dead in her apartment building in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Police say her 8-year-old daughter found her around 7 Tuesday morning. She then ran to construction workers who called police.

CALLER: "The girl here in the street says her mom has blood all over her and can't get to the phone."

Wednesday the home is for sale in the Cleveland neighborhood where Jones used to live.

Many of her neighbors tell us off camera they would see her walking around often with her two children and she was a graduate of Lee University.

We are told she was finalizing a divorce when she moved to North Carolina about two weeks ago.

Neighbors say she had family there.

They never expected this to be her fate.

CALLER:"Yes ma'am she is right here lying on the bed and there is blood everywhere. The little girl just left."

Raleigh police continued its search for clues Wednesday at the complex where Jones' body was found.

The 911 operator tells the construction worker to check for her pulse, but he fears the worst.

CALLER: "I can't feel a pulse ma'am."

OPERATOR: "Lie her flat on her back and remove any pillows.

CALLER: "I think it is too late for that."

Once the man touches her arm, he says the body felt cold.

CALLER: "She is cold. Cold as ice ma'am and I don't think there is a pulse."

Raleigh Police have not released suspect information.

They hope Jones' Facebook page will give them more answers and reveal if she had a stalker.