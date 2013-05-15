Federal charges will not be filed against two former Chattanooga Police Department officers who were fired after an inmate was beaten, Bill Killian, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee, said today.

"After a thorough investigation ... it has been determined there is no prosecutable offense," he said.

The Department of Justice, FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office investigated the incident involving the police officers and Adam Tatum, Killian said.



Killian declined to release additional details about the investigation.