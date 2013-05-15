News
Hamilton County law enforcement arrest 15 in warrant round up
Red Bank Police, Chattanooga Police, and Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputies served warrants on 15 people Wednesday during an outstanding warrant round up.
Wednesday, May 15th 2013, 3:35 pm EDT
Updated:
Wednesday, May 15th 2013, 3:35 pm EDT
Red Bank Police, Chattanooga Police, and Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputies served warrants on 15 people Wednesday during an outstanding warrant round up.
The operation was designed to locate and arrest people in the area with criminal warrants outstanding against them.
Charges ranged from aggravated assault to failure to appear in court.
Fourteen of the 26 charges were for felony offenses.
"This continued spirit of cooperation between the various law enforcement agencies in our community adds greatly to our ability to address and reduce criminal activity in this area and beyond the geographic boundaries of the City of Red Bank," says Chief Christol.