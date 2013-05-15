Dallas Bay Fire vehicle involved in crash
A portion of Hixson Pike is closed due to a wreck involving a Dallas Bay Fire Department vehicle.
Officials say the medical response truck was returning from a call when they say a truck was traveling towards them in the wrong lane.
The driver swerved to avoid a collision and hit a concrete culvert and power pole.
The fire personnel were treated for minor injuries.
The 9100 block of Hixson Pike was closed for several hours while crews cleared the scene.
The driver of the Black F-150 extended truck was described as a white male in his 30's wearing dark glasses. He did stop briefly but then left the scene. Traffic Investigators with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Traffic Division are requesting anyone with information regarding this crash to call the Sheriff's dispatcher at 423-622-0022.