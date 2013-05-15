A portion of Hixson Pike is closed due to a wreck involving a Dallas Bay Fire Department vehicle.

Officials say the medical response truck was returning from a call when they say a truck was traveling towards them in the wrong lane.

The driver swerved to avoid a collision and hit a concrete culvert and power pole.



The fire personnel were treated for minor injuries.



The 9100 block of Hixson Pike was closed for several hours while crews cleared the scene.